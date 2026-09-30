North Tooele firefighter arrested for allegedly viewing child sex abuse material

NORTH PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A firefighter with the North Tooele Fire District has been arrested and faces one charge of sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly admitting to viewing child sex abuse material.

According to arrest documents, the Lehi Police Department received a cybertip Tuesday that connected Jay Ronin Hill with material that featured female children as young as 8 or 9 years old engaged in sexual acts with an adult.

A Lehi officer went to meet with Hill while he was at his fire station, and after being asked to describe the child sex abuse material in question, Hill allegedly told the officer that "he had a problem with pornography and that his addiction was getting worse."

Hill, who lives in North Pleasant Grove, shared his email address, which matched the one provided through the original cybertip.

While being interviewed, the arrest report says Hill shared how he met with people in chat groups while posing as an underage female "to hear what people would do to his persona." He also admitted to using AI to create pornography in which he would make those in the images appear to "look younger."