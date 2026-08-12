Orem police arrest man accused of striking pregnant skateboarder with car

OREM, Utah — A 21-year-old Orem man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after police say he struck a female skateboarder before fleeing the scene.

Jared Benjamin Montiel was arrested on Monday.

According to court documents submitted by the Orem Police Department, on Monday at 7:57 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot for a reported hit and run crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who stated that a man in a vehicle had accelerated directly at them as they were skateboarding across an empty parking lot from a UTA station.

The male victim stated he jumped out of the way to avoid the vehicle but the female victim was struck. The woman's board was also broken into two. Victims told police that the man was laughing as he fled the scene.

While being evaluated at the scene, the female victim told first responders that she is 11 weeks pregnant.

A second set of witnesses observed the collision and attempted to following the suspect vehicle as it fled. As officers were responding, dispatchers got a second call from the driver stating an assault had occurred.

Officers then located and spoke to the driver, Montiel, who was arrested.