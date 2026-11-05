Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsUtah County

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Spanish Fork, police say

Police released footage showing a white van as a possible suspect vehicle.
Spanish Fork hit-and-run
Spanish Fork Police Department
Spanish Fork hit-and-run
Posted
Add Fox 13 as a Google Preferred Source

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday evening in Spanish Fork, according to authorities.

The collision happened around 5:53 p.m. near 800 East and 300 North.

Spanish Fork police said the pedestrian, identified as a 25-year-old man, was crossing the roadway going east with three other people when he was hit by a vehicle traveling north on 800 East.

Police described the possible suspect vehicle as a white van, which was seen traveling north at the time of the collision in video released by the department following the incident.

Spanish Fork hit-and-run

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at 801-804-4700.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 