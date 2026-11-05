Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Spanish Fork, police say

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Wednesday evening in Spanish Fork, according to authorities.

The collision happened around 5:53 p.m. near 800 East and 300 North.

Spanish Fork police said the pedestrian, identified as a 25-year-old man, was crossing the roadway going east with three other people when he was hit by a vehicle traveling north on 800 East.

Police described the possible suspect vehicle as a white van, which was seen traveling north at the time of the collision in video released by the department following the incident.

Spanish Fork Police Department

If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at 801-804-4700.