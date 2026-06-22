Rescue effort underway for paraglider who crashed in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — Law enforcement and first responders are working to rescue a man who crashed while paragliding in Provo Canyon on Sunday.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 6 p.m. from the man, who said he crashed on the north side of the canyon into a narrow gully near Mount Timpanogos.

Helicopters with LifeFlight and the Utah Department of Public Safety were sent out to look for the man, whose exact location was not known. He was reportedly in a remote area and in very steep terrain.

Officials said he was injured, but the severity of his injuries was not known.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said he had been found. The multi-agency team is now working to send people to him in order to treat his injuries and transport him to safety.