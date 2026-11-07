Secret drug lab discovered in crawl space of Saratoga Springs home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Five people were arrested after a search of a Saratoga Springs home turned up a secret drug lab in the crawl space.

Friday's search was part of a long term investigation by the Utah County Sheriff's Office into the manufacturing and distribution of bath salts.

Inside the clandestine lab in the crawl space, officers found "lab equipment such as beakers and other laboratory grade glassware, heating elements, and chemicals," according to the arrest report.

The sheriff's office said during its investigation, it learned that when the bath salts were being produced, people would gather inside the home to use the products, which "puts off a toxic and noxious odor that is impossible to

miss."

Brett Frost, Isom Kennedy, Robert Holdaway, Melissa Smith and Kenneth Dunn were all arrested and face charges connected to operating the hidden lab.