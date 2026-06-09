Seller's regret: Man allegedly steals truck back from Orem dealership

OREM, Utah — An Idaho man allegedly had some seller's regret after trading in his truck at an Orem dealership. Police say he stole the truck back from the dealership after they allegedly didn't give him the money he wanted.

Oscar Daniel Santos, 29, was arrested on Monday and faces a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, officers with the Orem Police Department were called by employees at Wasatch Auto Exchange about a theft that had just occurred. Employees stated that a customer, Santos, had come into the dealership regarding an issue with the lender and registration in Idaho.

Witnesses say Santos walked by a desk in the dealership, claimed he needed to go outside for a moment, and then drove one of their vehicles across the grass into another parking lot and onto a flatbed trailer.

When employees asked Santos what he was doing, he told them repeatedly not to worry about it.

Police contacted Santos, who stated he knew what he did was wrong but that the dealership had not paid him for the truck he traded in. According to Santos, he told the employees to give him his truck back or give him money.

Employees told investigators that Santos grabbed the keys from a desk without permission.

Santos agreed to return the stolen truck to the dealership and was arrested. Police are asking the court to hold him without bail until his first court appearance due to his ties to Idaho.