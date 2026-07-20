Springville police arrest woman for entering liquor store without pants, leading officers on chase

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A 53-year-old woman was arrested by Springville police after she allegedly attempted to purchase alcohol without pants on and led police on a chase that reached speeds of 95 miles per hour.

Allyson Douglas Miller, 53, was arrested on Saturday for the incident that allegedly happened on July 7.

Court documents submitted by Springville police reveal that on July 7 at 8:07 p.m., they were called to a liquor store for reports of a female shopper attempting to purchase alcohol without pants or underwear.

The store denied the sale to the woman, later identified as Miller, and she was seen entering a black Chevy Colorado vehicle.

Officers witnessed Miller start the vehicle and perform an improper emergence from the parking lot to the roadway. That is when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle.

However, Miller reportedly failed to yield and began accelerating at a high rate of speed. When entering the onramp onto I-15, Miller reportedly hit a curb and drove over it.

On the freeway, Miller reportedly failed to maintain her lane of travel multiple times, drove on the shoulder, and reached speeds in excess of 95 miles per hour.

Another officer blocked Miller on an exit from the freeway, and she reportedly refused to exit her vehicle.

Police reported that Miller was unable to keep her balance and slurred her words to the point of being unintelligible. Due to her condition, officers took her to a hospital.