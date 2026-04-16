Suspects who dragged Lehi man trying to stop theft given suspended sentences

LEHI, Utah — Two people have been sentenced for dragging a man behind a vehicle after he attempted to stop the couple from robbing a Lehi hobby shop.

Riley Deborah Shelman, 21, and Gavin Drake Huss, 22, were sentenced earlier this week for their roles in the robbery.

Shelman was sentenced for failure to remain at the accident with serious injury and retail theft, both charges she pleaded guilty to. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison for the failure to remain and 364 days for the retail theft. Both sentences are being suspended while Shelman complies with her probation.

Shelman is still scheduled for a restitution hearing on August 4.

Huss was sentenced for failure to remain at the accident with serious injury, retail theft, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, all of which he pleaded guilty to. Huss was sentenced to five years in prison for the failure to remain, 364 days for the retail theft charge, and 90 days for the driving on a suspended license. All of the sentences were suspended while Huss complies with probation.

Gavin Huss is scheduled for a restitution hearing on August 18.

The incident, which occurred at A Mad Mans Hobby in January, left Mark Willson hospitalized with numerous injuries.

“They came in, purchased a part, then proceeded just to look around the store, which is normal,” Mott said to FOX 13 News in January. "And then the female left and held the door while the male grabbed a $1,000 car kit and walked out the door, and I turned to Mark, I says, 'Hey, they just stole that,' and so he followed them out."

Willson attempted to stop Shelman and Huss from leaving but had to jump up onto their truck's tailgate to avoid getting smashed between the vehicles. Willson at one point attempted to get off the vehicle, but was pulled underneath.

Following the incident, Willson had to undergo multiple surgeries.