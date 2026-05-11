Two teens critically injured in ATV crash in Pole Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Two teens are recovering from critical injuries following an ATV crash in Pole Canyon on Sunday. The names of the victims haven't been released by officials.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, they were called about the crash at 6:00 p.m., on Sunday. Investigators say two teen boys, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old, were riding on a side-by-side when it rolled off a hill.

Officials say the teens fell about 50 yards down the hill.

Two different lifeflights were called to the area to transport the victims. The 19-year-old was transported to a Provo hospital, while the 14-year-old was taken to a children's hospital.

What caused the roll is under investigation.