Utah County declares State of Emergency due to ongoing wildfires

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A State of Emergency has been declared in Utah County due to the string of wildlifes that have burned across much of the area over the past few weeks.

According to county commissioner Skyler Beltran, the declaration will allow the county to access resources to battle the fires.

The commissioner assured residents that there is no imminent threat from wildfires.

The declaration comes after the Iron Fire is burning in part of the county, and the new Cherry Fire, which started Friday, is at 20,000 acres and moving towards the Iron Fire.

"Please be vigilant when towing, operating heavy equipment, using campfires and barbecues and discharging fireworks in sensitive areas,' said Beltran. "Our firefighters are exhausted, our resources are stretched thin and we are in a very vulnerable position."