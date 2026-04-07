President of Utah Krishnas dies after car crash in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The leader of the Hare Krishna movement in Utah was killed in a car crash in Utah County on Monday.

Springville Police said Christopher Caru Warden, 79, was traveling south on Main Street near 1400 North when his car went into oncoming traffic. He later died from his injuries. Others who were involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Warden — also known as Charu Das, Caru Dasa, or Caru Prabhu — was the president of Utah Krishnas. He and his wife opened the Krishna temple in Spanish Fork, which hosts the annual Festival of Colors and other events.

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"Through his humility, compassion, and deep devotion, he touched and transformed the lives of so many. His words, example, and association will continue to inspire us on the path of Krishna consciousness," the . "At this time, we humbly request all devotees to kindly offer your heartfelt prayers for his continued service at the lotus feet of the Lord & for the community to gather strength."

"Caru Dasa devoted more than five decades to sharing Krishna consciousness. He was one of the movement’s great community builders, known for his enthusiasm, creativity, and ability to present Krishna consciousness in ways that touched the hearts of people from every background," the International Society for Krishna Consciousness wrote in an obituary. "From those humble beginnings, the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork grew into one of the most recognizable and beloved Hare Krishna communities in North America."