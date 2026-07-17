Utah Valley University names Jon Anderson as new president

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University has its new president after the Utah Board of Higher Education unanimously selected Jon Anderson to lead the Orem school.

Anderson replaces Astrid Tuminez, who stepped down from the role earlier this year after serving more than 7 years at Utah Valley University.

A Utah native who attended Bingham High School and Utah State, Anderson is currently the president of Pennsylvania Western University and had previously served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at both Southern Utah University and Middle George State University.

“As a product of Utah’s K-12 public school system and a graduate of the Utah System of Higher Education myself, I am grateful for the opportunities Utah gave me and continues to give students," Anderson said in a statement. "I am eager to listen to and learn from our students, faculty, alumni, and local partners. I look forward to working collaboratively to elevate UVU’s mission and ensure every student has the support they need to achieve their goals.”