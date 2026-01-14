Utah Valley University president announces she will step down in May

OREM, Utah — Just months after the fatal shooting of political commentator Charlie Kirk on campus, the president of Utah Valley University will be stepping down later this year.

President Astrid Tuminez announced Wednesday that she will leave her role on May 1, saying she wants to dedicate more time to "family and personal pursuits." Although she did not mention the Sept. 10 incident, this comes just over four months after Kirk's murder, which put the Orem university in the international spotlight.

Tuminez has been the president of UVU since 2018.

“I will be forever grateful to the students, staff, and faculty at Utah Valley University and the friends who support UVU’s noble mission to transform the lives of our students,” she said in the announcement.

The Utah Board of Higher Education will form a "presidential transition team" comprised of board members, the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, and UVU trustees.

“President Tuminez has been a deeply thoughtful leader who has consistently championed student success,” said Utah System of Higher Education Commissioner Geoffrey Landward. “We are grateful for her leadership and will work closely with the board and the university to ensure a smooth and well-supported transition.”