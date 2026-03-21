W-a-t-c-h the FOX 13 Utah County Spelling Bee

PROVO, Utah — FOX 13 is proud to bring you the 2026 Utah County Spelling Bee, live from the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo and sponsored by University Place and The Covey.

Watch the Utah County Spelling Bee live below:

Sixty students from schools across Utah County will vie for the title and an invitation to participate in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., from May 26-28.

The Utah County Spelling Bee is conducted in rounds, just like the national competition, with each speller receiving one word per round. The competitors continue until they misspell a word. If all the spellers miss a word in a round, they remain in the competition. If one remains in a round, they must spell a final championship word to win.

Schedule of Events :

(Times subject to change)

