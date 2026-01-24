Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman picking up daughter from daycare while drunk was 8 times over the limit, police say

OREM, Utah — A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after trying to pick her daughter up from an Orem daycare center with a blood alcohol content reportedly over eight times Utah's legal limit.

Whitney Jensen, 39, was arrested for offenses including driving under the influence and drinking alcohol in a vehicle.

At 6:22 p.m., officials received reports from a concerned daycare worker of a parent driving under the influence, showing signs of severe impairment while picking up their juvenile daughter.

Upon arrival, officers observed that the child was not properly restrained in the vehicle.

Jensen was unable to stand up straight without help, and refused to do a field sobriety test and was promptly arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Upon arrival to the jail, Jensen provided a preliminary breath test result eight times over the legal limit. After further tests at the hospital, she was transported to jail without incident.

