Utah couple working to make a difference through America’s Favorite Couple contest

One Utah couple is working to make a difference through a special contest.

Stacey and Kevin Biagi are in the quarterfinals to become America’s Favorite Couple.

They met in high school and have been together for 33 years.

Stacey was diagnosed with breast cancer in June of 2024, and as of two weeks ago, is now cancer-free.

Stacey said if they win, they want to donate a big portion of the $20,000 prize money to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

“If you have someone in your life that's been affected by cancer, and you would want to know that funds are going to a good cause, please vote for us,” Stacey said.

“It’s a terrible disease, and I think we've all been impacted by it one way or the other,” Kevin added. "Cancer is more prevalent now, especially in younger people, specific types of cancer, at least, and we've got a chance to try to do a small something about it.”

To vote for Stacey and Kevin, visit https://americasfavcouple.org/2025/kevin-and-stacey.