Two dead after deadly crash in Kane County, Highway 89 closed at Big Water

BIG WATER, Utah — Two people are confirmed dead after a fatal crash in Kane County Wednesday evening. Both directions of Highway 89 are closed in Big Water.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time and remains under investigation.

The crash was reported at 5:19 p.m., at least one vehicle was involved with two people confirmed dead. It is not known if more vehicles or other people were involved at this time.

Highway 89 in Big Water will remain closed between Yankee Doodle Drive and Old Glory Drive for several hours, alternate routes are recommended.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.