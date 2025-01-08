Utah crews mobilized to assist in deadly California wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah firefighting teams will be deployed to California to assist in battling the devastating wildfires that have killed two people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah Department of Natural Resources said they had received a request Wednesday for multiple engine strike teams and task forces.

Local Utah agencies will deploy three task forces to California starting as early as Thursday for a period of two weeks, with the possibility of extending the deployment time depending on the fire status and weather conditions.

Utah will also mobilize local wildland firefighters and equipment from several state communities.

The deployment will be the fourth time in approximately six months in which Utah crews have traveled to California to assist with fires.

"The events in California serve as a reminder that wildland fires aren't limited to a specific season and can occur year-round when conditions are right," the departments said in a statement. "Utah is prepared to support California with additional resources and will provide help as needed."

Over 70,000 people have been evacuated as the wind-fueled wildfires continue to rage, including the Palisades Fire which has grown to about 12,000 acres in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood.