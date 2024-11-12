Utah T-Mobile customers experience service outage

An apparent service outage has affected T-Mobile customers in Utah.

Customers went on social media Tuesday to note that their service has been disrupted. People posting on X reported outages stretching from St. George to Ogden.

The website TechRadar reported Tuesday that T-Mobile had experienced some 19,500 outages in a less than an hour, according to the online tool Down Detector. Most of the outages — which are affecting both T-Mobile and Mint Mobile customers — were in Utah locations, Down Detector found.

Just after 2 p.m., the company said there was a "brief mechanical issue that impacted connectivity" but it has since been resolved.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the company said in a statement.

Click here to read full story from the Salt Lake Tribune