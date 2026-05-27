Utah drivers rank 2nd worst in US, thanks to accident, DUI rates

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns of all ages may need to head back to driving school after a new study claims the state has the second-worst drivers in the entire U.S.

At least we're not #1... or 50.

Using data to measure multiple indicators, Hard Rock Bet placed Utah near the very bottom of the "Worst Driver" list thanks to high accident and DUI rates.

Only North Dakota ranked lower than Utah.

According to the study, Utah's 23.8 accidents per 1,000 drivers rank among the highest in the country, while its 2.7 DUIs per 1,000 drivers are "significantly" above other states.

"These metrics are widely used as indicators of road risk, with higher rates strongly linked to more severe injuries and fatalities. The data suggests that Utah’s roads present elevated risks compared to much of the country," those behind the study said.

Among other Utah driver "highlights" is its 9.4 speeding-related incidents per 1,000 people.