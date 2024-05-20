Utah gas prices continue to drop ahead of summer travel season

SALT LAKE CITY — Falling gas prices are a taste of good news for Utahns who are looking to hit the open road this summer.

On Monday, the average price of a regular gallon of gas in Utah stood at $3.68, down nearly 10 cents from a week ago and 26 cents from just one month ago. The price is being dragged up by higher prices in the more remote ares of the state, such as Wayne County where gas is $4.11 per gallon.

As a whole, state gas prices are 40 cents cheaper from where they were a year ago.

Utah had one of the biggest week-to-week price drops in the country last week, according to AAA.

The primary reasons for falling gas prices in Utah and across the U.S. are "weak domestic demand and oil costs below $80 a barrel," AAA said, adding that prices could go even lower if there is a slow pre-Memorial Day demand for gas.

Memorial Day is considered to be the start of the summer travel season.

While gas prices drop in Utah, the Beehive State's neighbors are feeling the pinch as prices soar in neighboring states, especially in Nevada where gas is now, on average, $4.37 per gallon.

Current gas prices per gallon in Utah :

