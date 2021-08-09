Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah Highway Patrol officials discuss deadly weekend on roads

items.[0].image.alt
Luke Stone
Spanish Fork Fatal Accident4.jpg
Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:15:44-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with Utah Highway Patrol on Monday morning are holding a news conference after six people were killed and several others were injured over the weekend on the state's roads.

READ: Man arrested for wrong-way crash that killed Utah newlywed

"These are tragic and have involved horrible circumstances. As we finish this travel weekend please watch your speed, buckle up, avoid distractions, and be safe," Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich tweeted on Sunday.

READ: Utah Highway Patrol reports 5 fatal crashes this weekend, 6 dead

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere