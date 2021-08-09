Utah Highway Patrol officials discuss deadly weekend on roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with Utah Highway Patrol on Monday morning are holding a news conference after six people were killed and several others were injured over the weekend on the state's roads.

"These are tragic and have involved horrible circumstances. As we finish this travel weekend please watch your speed, buckle up, avoid distractions, and be safe," Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich tweeted on Sunday.

