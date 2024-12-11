Utah is one of the most conspiracy-obsessed states... or is it?

SALT LAKE CITY — Call us curious, call us skeptics, call us cynics. In the end, maybe Utahns are just super interested in the truth or, perhaps, a truth.

That's probably why Utah was just named one of the most conspiracy-obsessed states in the entire country. (If you can believe it.)

With interest in conspiracy theories paralleling the rise of the internet, Yardbarker set out to see which states were more obsessed than others.

The study found that Utah ranked 10th overall in the U.S. (Hmmmm... likely story.)

Yardbarker looked at how many searches came from each state in connection to eight popular American conspiracy theories such as Bigfoot, the moon landing and Flat Earth.

In all, Utah had 2,432 conspiracy searches per 100,000 residents, still far below neighbors in Nevada and Wyoming. (Do they know something we don't?)

The most searched conspiracy theory in Utah was Bohemian Grove, followed by Area 51 and, yes, Bigfoot.

Most searched conspiracy theories in Utah :

