Utah launches stunning Dark Sky License plate to support state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah drivers can now celebrate the state’s world-class night skies while supporting local conservation programs by ordering the new Utah Dark Sky specialty license plate.

The plate features a family standing near Delicate Arch under the Big Dipper, with Dubne, Utah's official state star, prominently highlighted as it points toward the North Star. The design is a tribute to Utah's internationally recognized skies and the benefits that dark nights bring to people, wildlife, and the environment.

The Dark Sky plate includes a $25 annual donation, built into Utah's specialty plate fee, that directly funds Dark Sky programming throughout the Utah State Park system. These funds will help with educational events, community outreach, and efforts to minimize light pollution in and around Utah's parks.

You can get the plate by clicking here to get to the official order link. Once there, follow the Utah DMV form and proceed to the Shopify site to enter billing details.

Once 500 applications have been received for the new specialty plates, Shopify will send a secure payment request, and then the DMV will begin producing and distributing the new plates.

The total cost for the plates in 2026 is $47.50. $22.50 for the plate itself with a $25 annual State Parks donation.