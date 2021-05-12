FOX 13 Investigates: Army records reveal more about Utahn charged in Capitol riot

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Utah man charged with crimes related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will remain in jail – at least for now.

A federal magistrate ordered Landon Copeland to stay in custody and scheduled another hearing Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice is likely to explain then why it wants Copeland detained.

READ: New Utah GOP leader attended Capitol insurrection, report says

Copeland, 33, had been free pending trial. However, Tuesday, police arrested him on a federal warrant. A court docket says he is accused of violating the terms of his release, though it didn’t elaborate.

Wednesday’s hearing was held virtually and hosted by the magistrate in St. George. Copeland, wearing an orange jumpsuit, appeared from the Washington County jail.

He was calm and politely answered questions from the judge. It was a different demeanor for Copeland than last week, when he made national headlines for yelling a profanity in a virtual court hearing and even objected during a hearing for a different defendant. Also in that hearing, Copeland described himself as a war veteran.

The U.S. Army confirmed to FOX 13 that Copeland served in a tank unit from 2007 to 2015. He deployed to Iraq in 2009 and again in 2012.

WATCH: Former SLCPD officer arrested in connection with Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

Then in 2013, Copeland served four months for drug possession in the disciplinary barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, according to Army records. He apparently was stripped of rank, too. Copeland has described himself as a former staff sergeant. The Army says he was a private when he discharged in 2015.

In the Jan. 6 insurrection, Copeland is charged with crimes accusing him of being in a restricted area outside the Capitol and assaulting police. Copeland has said he was combating police who were pulling people from the crowd.