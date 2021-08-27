Utah marine among those killed in Afghanistan attack

SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. Marine from Utah was among those killed during Thursday's attack at the Kabul airport.

U.S. Rep. Blake Moore announced that Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover "lost his life" in the attack that killed 13 U.S. service members in Afghanistan.

"We’ll be forever grateful for his sacrifice & legacy. He spent his last moments serving our state & nation, & we’ll never forget his unwavering devotion," Moore wrote.

Jeremy Soto, Hoover's uncle, posted about his nephew on Facebook, calling him a hero.

"We are wounded. We are bruised. We are angry. We are crushed... but we remain faithful," said Soto. "Thank you for your courage nephew. We love you always."

"Thank you sweet boy for the ultimate sacrifice," wrote Hoover's aunt, Brittany Jones Barrett. "For giving your life for us all. Fighting for freedom and giving absolutely everything you had. You will never ever be forgotten."

In all, over 180 people were killed in the attack, with many more wounded.