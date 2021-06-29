Utah named most independent state ahead of Fourth of July

SALT LAKE CITY — When celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this weekend, Utahns can take special pride as they sing the Star-Spangled Banner.
There are 50 states in the U.S., but according to a new study, none are as independent and self-sustaining as the Beehive State.
The WalletHub study aims to show which states are the most self-reliant and the least dependent on the government and other sources. Five sources of dependency were measured: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade and personal vices.
When factoring in all categories, Utah ranked No. 1 in independence and it wasn't that close. Colorado finished second, nearly three points behind, while Nebraska was third.
Here's how Utah finished in each category:
- Financial Dependency: 20th
- Government Dependency: 2nd
- Job-Market Dependency: 2nd
- Int'l Trade Dependency: 25th
- Vice Dependency: 6th
Among individual metrics, Utah made the top 5 in least federally dependent state, lowest unemployment rate, lowest percentage of adult drug users, lowest percentage of adult binge drinkers and lowest percentage of households receiving public assistance.
MOST INDEPENDENT U.S. STATES:
- UTAH
- Colorado
- Nebraska
- Virginia
- Kansas
- Idaho
- South Dakota
- Washington
- Minnesota
- Delaware