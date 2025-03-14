Utah National Guard members helping with border security efforts in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Members of the Utah National Guard have recently been sent to the southern border.

The U.S. Military released photos dated Sunday, showing a general from the Pentagon paying a visit to soldiers near Tucson, Arizona.

DVIDS U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits Soldiers assigned to Task Force Southwest, 157th MP Company, Utah National Guard, 118th Transportation Company, Utah National Guard 313th Band Company, Alabama National Guard, 142nd Engineer Battalion, North Dakota National Guard in Tucson, Ariz. on March 9, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chase Murray) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

The units there include the Utah National Guard’s 108th Transportation Company and 157th Military Police Company.

The exact work they're doing was not stated, but officials said the members of the Utah Guard and other military forces are there to assist Customs and Border Protection.