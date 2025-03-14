Utah National Guard members helping with border security efforts in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Members of the Utah National Guard have recently been sent to the southern border.
The U.S. Military released photos dated Sunday, showing a general from the Pentagon paying a visit to soldiers near Tucson, Arizona.
The units there include the Utah National Guard’s 108th Transportation Company and 157th Military Police Company.
The exact work they're doing was not stated, but officials said the members of the Utah Guard and other military forces are there to assist Customs and Border Protection.