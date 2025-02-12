Utah officials confirm bird flu cases in 3 counties

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says it has confirmed avian flu in wild birds in three separate counties in Utah. Officials say that since the outbreak was confirmed in April 2022, one mountain lion, some skunks, three red foxes, and 122 wild birds have been confirmed positive for the virus.

In Utah, the virus has been confirmed in 16 counties since 2022, with the virus spreading to three new counties recently: Box Elder, Emery and San Juan. “We saw a lull in new avian flu cases in wild birds from January 2024 to November 2024, but since last fall, we have seen another uptick in new cases across Utah,” DWR Veterinarian Ginger Stout said.

According to the Division of Wildlife Resources, 25 wild bird carcasses have tested positive for the virus since November. Officials say geese, hawks, gulls, owls, and eared grebes are the birds most impacted by the influx of flu cases.

DWR biologists also confirmed that roughly 15,000 to 20,000 eared grebes have died along the Great Salt Lake, with avian flu being determined as the cause for those deaths. However, officials only tested a few carcasses.

“Roughly 4 million eared grebes migrate through the Great Salt Lake each year, so the number that died from avian influenza should not have a significant impact on the overall population,” DWR Great Salt Lake Ecosystem Program Manager John Luft said. “The salinity of the Great Salt Lake almost ‘pickles’ the carcasses, so they don’t decompose or get scavenged like they would in a freshwater environment. The birds will likely continue to wash ashore in the coming months.”

The avian flu is very contagious among wild birds and can cause high mortality in domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys, and domestic ducks. Officials say typically the virus only occasionally kills wild birds but this strain of the virus is more pathogenic and has had a higher kill count.

Experts stress that songbirds are not typically impacted by the avian flu so people shouldn't feel the need to remove bird feeders unless they also have domesticated chickens or ducks. However, if you have a bird bath experts say you should clean it regularly.

"The outbreak is still ongoing, so we are still advising anyone who finds a group of five or more dead waterfowl or shorebirds- or any individual dead scavengers or raptors- to report it to the nearest DWR office. Make sure you don't touch the birds or pick them up," Stout stated. “Report it to us, and we will come collect them for testing. We are continuing to monitor this virus in wild bird populations. This particular strain is affecting more wild birds and is more widespread than the last outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the U.S.”