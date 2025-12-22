Provo business informs customers that fire destroyed all game meat, but thanks community for support

PROVO, Utah — After it was destroyed in a fire last week in Provo, a local meat processing business has informed its customers that all wild game in the facility was lost.

Late Monday night into Tuesday morning, a fire tore through the building that housed Ford's Locker and NovaInk, near 800 North and 500 West.

Ford's Locker makes jerky and dog treats, but it also processes wild game for customers.

"This was a total loss fire, and all wild game that had been entrusted to us was lost," the business posted on Facebook on Sunday. "We understand how personal and heartbreaking that is for so many families, and we share in that grief."

The owners informed their customers that they're working through a lot of uncertainty, from the investigation to insurance, and they're not sure when things will be resolved.

They added that they've received a lot of phone calls and asked that customers follow their Facebook page for updates.

The outpouring of love, prayers, messages, and support from this community has been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for it. Our hearts are heavy, but the kindness we’ve felt has meant more than we can put into words," their post continued. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your patience, compassion, and continued support during one of the hardest moments our family and business have ever faced."

They had a bit of good news to share, saying some of their dog treat products are still available to purchase at Clear Creek Pet Products — their "sister company" — in Spanish Fork.