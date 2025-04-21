Utah political, religious leaders mourn loss of Pope Francis

In the hours following the death of Pope Francis, Utah political and religious leaders are sharing their condolences and remembering a man who broke norms around the world.

Utah Sen. John Curtis reflected on the Pope's empathy and ability to connect with billions in and out of the Catholic religion.

"Pope Francis lived an exemplary life marked by humility and compassion — blessing countless lives with his service and leadership," Curtis wrote in a statement. "As we mourn his loss, Sue and I pray for those who turned to him for guidance and encouragement, including those in Utah’s Catholic community."

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also shared a message following Pope Francis's death.

Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88:

The Death of Pope Francis

"His courageous and compassionate leadership has blessed countless lives. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all who looked to him for inspiration and counsel," the Church said. "As the world pauses to remember his example of forgiveness and service, we feel deep gratitude for the goodness of a life well lived and rejoice in the hope of a glorious resurrection made possible through the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

In its release on Monday, the Church shared photos of the Pope meeting President Russell M. Nelson in 2019, an historic visit marking the first time an LDS leader had a formal audience with any pope.

“We had a most cordial, unforgettable experience with His Holiness," said President Russell of the meeting. "He was most gracious and warm and welcoming. What a sweet, wonderful man he is, and how fortunate the Catholic people are to have such a gracious, concerned, loving, and capable leader.”