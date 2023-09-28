Utah Pride Center outlines future after 'unacceptable' mistakes

SALT LAKE CITY — Acknowledging "inexcusable management" in the past, the Utah Pride Center detailed its path to reopening after the non-profit organization was forced to close and layoff or furlough most of its staff.

In a statement posted to social media, center officials said its mission within the community had lacked focus and accountability.

"All of this led to inexcusable mismanagement of UPC’s programs — and this year's Pride Festival not reflecting what our greater LGBTQIA+ community wanted or expected. These mistakes were unacceptable and unsustainable," the center wrote.

The center closed in late August after firing its Co-CEO, and then furloughed most of the remaining staff Tuesday.

"This decision was made after careful consideration," the center said, "recognizing that like all organizations, including nonprofits, we cannot sustain a large staff without a clear strategic vision."

Leaders promise they are "committed to doing better" under a new executive with non-profit experience.

"We pledge radical transparency in our financial matters, increased funding oversight, and to adhere to nonprofit best practices, ethics and accountability," the statement continued.

According to officials, the Utah Pride Center plans on reopening in October with limited programs ahead of a new strategic plan being unveiled in November. Both the Utah Pride Parade and Festival are expected to return in 2024 and future years.

"With humility, we ask for patience and understanding from our entire community as we work to refine and refocus our work."

