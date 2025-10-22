Utah SNAP payments will not be issued in November due to shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns who depend upon Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for food will need to find other resources for assistance, as payments will not be issued in November.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services said Tuesday that the pause is due to the ongoing government shutdown, which has entered its fourth week.

SNAP payments in the form of food stamps, which are 100% federally funded, help approximately 86,000 Utah households purchase food each month, according to the department.

Should the shutdown not be resolved by Nov. 1, all SNAP services may be interrupted, according to the state. Those who use SNAP cards may find that they will not operate correctly after the first of November, even if there is a balance in the account.

The state offered contact information for those who need assistance during the SNAP pause:



Call 211: Information about food pantries, meal sites and other available resources

211Utah.org : Food pantry locations by geography

: Food pantry locations by geography uah.org: Emergency food resources

