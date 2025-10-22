Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guenther scores in OT to lift Mammoth over Avalanche, 4-3

Avalanche Mammoth Hockey
Tyler Tate/AP
Utah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) yells in celebration after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Avalanche Mammoth Hockey
SALT LAKE CITY — Dylan Guenther scored 33 seconds into overtime to give the Utah Mammoth a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Guenther, tied for the team lead with four goals this season, tapped in the winner on a pass across the front of the net from Clayton Keller.

Mikhail Sergachev, Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz also scored for the Mammoth (5-2-0), who extended their franchise-best start at home to 4-0. Sergachev and Keller each had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves.

Cale Makar, Jack Drury and Martin Necas scored for Colorado (5-0-2), which has earned at least one point in each of its first seven games. Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood, who entered ranked second in the NHL with a 1.48 goals-against average, stopped 29 shots.

Necas scored the equalizer for the Avalanche with 2:16 left in regulation on a shot off Vejmelka's helmet from a tough angle.

Sergachev gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead when he stole the puck and slapped home an unassisted goal 5:20 into the third period.

Drury scored his first of the season 70 seconds into the third to make it 2-all.

Utah had a 15-7 advantage in shots on goal during a strong second period. Crouse scored on a one-timer and Schmaltz deposited a rebound on the power play after the Mammoth started the season 3 for 26 with the man advantage.

Colorado had a goal wiped off the board in the second when Valeri Nichushkin was ruled offside after a replay challenge, which seemed to sap the Avalanche's momentum.

Makar opened the scoring with a slap shot just inside the blue line 5:29 into the game. The Avalanche had been 3-0 when scoring first.

Colorado didn't score on its only power-play opportunity, falling to 3 for 26 this season.

Up next

Avalanche: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Mammoth: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

