Utah soldier suffered 'life-threatening injuries' in Afghanistan attack

BETHESDA, Md. — Family and friends of a Utah soldier say he sustained "life-threatening injuries" during the attack in Afghanistan last month.

Cpl. Wyatt Jay Wilson was at the Kabul Airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber killed hundreds, including 13 US service members. One of those killed was Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover of Utah.

Wilson is from Carbon County and graduated from Carbon High School in Price, the ETV News reports.

Following the attack, Wilson was flown to Germany where he underwent emergency surgery on his collapsed lung. He was then moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland and underwent additional surgeries for other injuries to his face and chest, according to a GoFundMe page created for Wilson and his family.

Wilson has been medically sedated since his arrival in the US "with a tracheal tube and chest tube for internal bleeding," the page says.

Wilson's wife, Justice, is with her husband in Bethesda, Md. while Poppy, their 2-year-old daughter, remains in Utah with family until her father becomes more stable.

“All gave some, some gave all.. Let’s not forget those who put their lives on the line for our freedom. Life for Wyatt, Justice and Poppy has been turned upside down with no signs of slowing,' the GoFundMe reads.

The page says Wilson will require more surgeries and therapy before leaving the hospital.

"While the military is taking care of his injuries and medical costs, there are many unexpected expenses that their family was not planning for including flying back and forth from home, meals, etc," the GoFundMe page says. "They shouldn’t have to worry about anything while Wyatt recovers. Anything you can give will help this amazing military family be with their hero while he recovers.”