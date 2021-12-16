Utah State University police chief resigns after controversial comments about LDS women, sexual assault

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University police chief Earl Morris resigned Thursday after comments he made about LDS women and sexual assault came to light this week.

Morris's resignation comes a day after he was placed on administrative leave Wednesday.

In a meeting with Utah State University football players this fall, Earl Morris told them to make sure that if they have sex, that it's consensual — especially if it's with a Latter-day Saint woman.

READ: Utah speedskater Allison Baver indicted, accused of falsely obtaining bailout money

According to a report by The Salt Lake Tribune, Morris warned the team that LDS women will often tell their bishop that sex was non-consensual because it’s “easier.” They might be “feeling regret,” he continued, for having sex before marriage, which goes against the faith’s teachings of abstinence, so they’ll say it was assault.

READ: Utah schools warn of viral TikTok shooting threat trend

The university learned of Morris' comments earlier in the week.

Kent Harris has been named interim director and police chief. According to a university statement, Harris has more than 30 years of police experience and has been a member of the USU Police for the past 12 years. He holds a Master of Social Work degree from USU.