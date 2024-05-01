Watch Now
Utah teachers' raises are 7th best in country, although salary still below average

SALT LAKE CITY — Teacher salaries in Utah are improving much better compared to most of the country, although still "lagging" compared to inflation.

That's according to a new study from the National Education Association, the largest teachers' union in the country.

 Based on data from the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, Utah had the seventh-best improvement in average teacher salary. It jumped from $59,671 to $63,481 — a 6.4% increase.

Nationwide, Utah ranks 23rd in pay, but still below the average teacher salary of $69,544 per year.

According to the NEA, the average starting salary for teachers in Utah is $49,555 — #10 in the nation. However, the state has the lowest per-student spending amount with $10,282 per year.

Nationwide, the NEA says teachers are making 5.3% less than they did 10 years ago when adjusted for inflation.

