Utah to receive new COVID-19 vaccine to battle new strains

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department will soon be administering a new COVID-19 booster, specific to strains expected to circulate this fall.

“We are really lucky that we have vaccines available for the three major respiratory illnesses that we see during fall and winter season: RSV, influenza and COVID, all vaccine preventable,” said department spokesperson Nicholas Rupp. “All vaccines are safe, well matched. They're very effective in preventing hospitalization and serious illness.”

Over the summer, the health department saw an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“There are things you can do to protect yourself, even if you choose not to get vaccinated,” Rupp added. “If that's the choice you make for yourself or your family. Wash your hands regularly if you are sick and not feeling well, stay home, stay isolated so you're not spreading it to others, particularly those who may be more susceptible to complications.”

While Rupp understands people are tired of COVID-19, he warns that it's going to come back every year.

“Public health workers, we experience COVID fatigue just like everyone else,” he said. “Like, this is something that we have been living with for more than four years now, and we don't love having to deal with COVID, but it's a reality of the fall and winter season.”

The health department will begin administering the new vaccine on Monday, and appointments are now available now. The vaccine is no longer free, but is covered by insurance.