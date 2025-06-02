Watch Now
Utah Valley eliminated from NCAA regional on Cal Poly walkoff home run

Utah Valley-Cal Poly
FOX 13 News
Utah Valley-Cal Poly
EUGENE, Oregon — Zach Daudet's walk-off home run in the 11th inning lifted Cal Poly to a 7-6 victory over Utah Valley on Sunday night and the Mustangs reached the championship round of the Eugene Regional.

The Mustangs (43-19) advanced to play Arizona later Sunday night. A win by Cal Poly would force a deciding game on Monday. A win by Arizona would wrap up the regional championship and send the Wildcats to the super regionals.

Landon Frei's third-inning grand slam gave Utah Valley a 4-1 lead.

Cal Poly responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Cam Hoiland hit a leadoff home run for the Mustangs and Ryan Fenn came through with a two-out RBI single. Daudet scored on a balk and Nate Castellon doubled in two more runs for a 6-4 lead.

Utah Valley (33-29) caught up with a leadoff home run by Dominic Longo II in the sixth and an RBI double by Jayden Smith in the seventh.

Jaccob Torres (6-4), who came in and got the third out in the ninth inning to leave the bases loaded, got the win for Cal Poly. He did not allow a hit in 2 1/3 innings pitched.
Carston Herman (5-4) took the loss after giving up Daudet's home run.
