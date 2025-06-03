Justice John Pearce to retire from Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — Associate Chief Justice John Pearce has announced he will retire from the Utah Supreme Court, effective December.

In a letter to Governor Spencer Cox, Justice Pearce said he had served 16 years in public service and it was time for a change.

"I am extremely proud of the Court and the work that it has done. My colleagues, past and present, are brilliant, courageous, and dedicated to the rule of law. I am a better attorney and person because of them. The time has come for me to turn the page, start a new chapter of my career, and find new ways to serve the people of Utah," he wrote.

Justice Pearce was confirmed to the Utah Supreme Court in 2015. He was nominated by then-Gov. Gary Herbert. His retirement leaves an opening for Gov. Cox to fill at a time when tensions between the Utah State Legislature and the judicial branch of government have been high.

Many Republican lawmakers, upset with a series of court rulings they didn't like on the citizen initiative on independent redistricting, abortion and constitutional amendments threatened legislation taking aim at the judiciary. Many of those bills did not ultimately advance in the 2025 Utah State Legislature. Gov. Cox ended up vetoing a bill that would have the governor appoint the Utah Supreme Court's Chief Justice.

Justice Pearce said in his letter to Gov. Cox that his December retirement date will give the governor time to nominate and confirm a replacement.