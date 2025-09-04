Utah violinist detained by ICE posts bond, to be released from custody

AURORA, Colo. — Utah violinist John Shin is set to be released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Thursday after posting bond weeks after he was first detained by the agency.

At 2 p.m., Shin's attorney, Adam Crayk, said his client would be released from a Colorado detention center within 1-2 hours before flying home to Utah.

Shin, who plays with the Salt Lake Symphony, Utah Symphony and Ballet West, was arrested by ICE agents last month and immediately placed in detention. He originally came to the U.S. under his father's student visa and married a citizen.

"I love you and the kids, I will be okay, please call our attorney," Shin told his wife, DaNae, on the day of his arrest.

According to Crayk, government officials allege that Shin is a danger to the public due to multiple vehicle citations, including an impaired driving conviction in 2020.

Community support allows John Shin’s family to afford bond of $25,000:

"He did everything he was asked to do. He has the certificates to prove it,” said Crayk. "But that does make, currently, anybody that has that type of a conviction, they become a priority for immigration.”

Shin's bond was set at $25,000 and was reached with the help of fundraising efforts throughout the community, including a benefit concert that was held on Monday.

"These people are our dear, dear friends who are so talented, and to just see a stage full of people that we love so much, sharing their talents and their gifts in support of John, was just the most beautiful experience,” said DaNae.