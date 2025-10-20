Tattoo artist who experienced homelessness gives back with Thanksgiving meals for unsheltered

DRAPER, Utah — Draper tattoo artist Kiera Miller is using her craft to make a difference for those who need it the most this holiday season.

“It’s just a way that I feel like I can change the world and spread some kindness by doing what I love to do,” Miller said.

Miller, owner of Resilient Rise Tattoo, is turning her art into a way to give back to the very community she once relied on.

Before finding her purpose, Miller spent years without a home. She says she grew up in an unstable household and battled addiction for years, eventually becoming homeless in 2018.

“I came out of that experience with a lot of scars,” Miller said.

During her five years of homelessness, a warm meal from a stranger reminded her that people still cared.

“The warmth of that plate really hit me, people went out of their way to help those who needed it the most,” Miller said. “That inspired me.”

That moment sparked the idea for her to do the same. As she began rebuilding her life, she started serving dinners to the unsheltered — 100 meals the first year, then 150 the next.

Now, as a tattoo artist, she’s using her business to help others get back on their feet. This month, Miller is donating two weeks’ worth of her tattoo shop earnings toward meals, clothes, and supplies for the unsheltered community this Thanksgiving. She’ll be cooking meals at a kitchen in Provo sponsored by Spring Brook Dairy from Nov. 25-27.

For Miller, every line and every design has become a symbol of survival and hope.

“Even if the world seems like they’ve forgotten them, I want them to know that I haven’t,” Miller said. "There’s still somebody that cares.”

For those who want to support Miller’s mission can get a tattoo, donate through her GoFundMe, or volunteer. For tattoo appointments, visit her website. To volunteer, email Miller at ResilientRiseTattoo@gmail.com.