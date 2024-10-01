Utah woman rescued by helicopter from California beach

MONTEREY COUNTY, California — California Highway Patrol had to be called in Sunday to rescue a woman who had gone missing along the coastline. The name of the woman hasn't been released but authorities say she was from Utah.

According to California Highway Patrol's Coastal Division Air Operations, they were called Sunday to search for the Utah woman who hadn't returned after going to Willow Creek to hunt for rocks at low tide.

Due to fog at Paso Robles Airport, the highway patrol helicopter wasn't able to immediately respond. But at 1:30 p.m. they were able to initiate the search.

The woman's vehicle was found at a turnout on Highway 1 just north of the Kirk Creek Campground. Following an air search along the coastline rescuers were able to spot the woman and land on a nearby sandy access point to assist her in getting onto the helicopter.

The woman was then flown back to her vehicle where she waited for her husband to arrive.