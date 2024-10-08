Utahns commemorate one-year anniversary of Hamas attacks on Israel

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday marked one year since the deadly Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

On the south steps of the Utah State Capitol, more than 500 people gathered to commemorate the first anniversary of the attack.

Several speakers took to the podium on Monday to share their thoughts and even their own personal stories.

"My sister was rescued by civilians who took survivors of the massacre into their homes," said Maya Skurnik, who is originally from Israel.

Skurnik moved to Utah two years ago, but says he entire family is still in Israel.

She went into more detail how October 7th, 2023 impacted her family.

"My sister was at the Nova music festival, for people who don't know what this is, which apparently exists, it is a music festival that was the first site to be attacked by the Hamas terrorists," said Skurnik.

She says her sister, Yuval, survived.

Ron Zamir is with the United Jewish Federation of Utah. He was wearing a shirt Monday night in support of Itay Chen. Itay is the son of two of Zamir's friends and was killed during the attack a year ago.

"They waited over five months to find out that he had actually been killed that day, Itay, an American citizen, his body was kidnapped and is still being held in Gaza," said Zamir.

During the event on Monday, faith leaders from the Jewish community addressed the crowd.

"A year later, we stand before you today, together, as one united Jewish community in Utah, stronger and more unified than before," said Rabbi Sam Spector, Congregation Kol Ami.

As well as, faith leaders from the non-Jewish community.

"On this day, when being Jewish made one a target, in a way we have not seen in a very long time, you do not mourn alone," said Pastor Curtis Price, First Baptist Church in Salt Lake City.

Some of those in attendance from the Jewish and non-Jewish communities stood with Israel and American flags in hand. Others, displaying pictures of those who were kidnapped.

The United Jewish Federation says more than 1,200 innocent lives were lost in the attack last year.

They say approximately 250 individuals were taken hostage, with more than 100 that still remain captive. That includes a handful of American citizens.

"Israel is one of our most important allies in the Middle East, they're one of our most important allies in the world," said Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah.

Rep. Maloy from Utah's 2nd Congressional District was joined by Rep. Blake Moore with the 1st Congressional District at the podium on Monday. They delivered a joint statement of support on behalf of the entire Utah Congressional Delegation.

"They're helping make the world a safer place while they're in a really dangerous place surrounded by enemies and so by standing by them, we're supporting them in helping keep us safe," said Rep. Maloy.

After a year since the attack on Israel, FOX 13 News asked Zamir his hope moving forward.

"Unconditional release of the hostages and this war ends," said Zamir.

As for those like Skurnik, she said she hopes for peace and safety for everybody in the Middle East.