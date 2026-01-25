Utahns gather to stand in solidarity with Minnesota after second ICE shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A 37-year-old U.S. citizen was fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Saturday morning amid heightened tensions between the area's immigrant community, immigration enforcement agents, and protesters.

What happened in Minnesota could be felt all the way in the state of Utah.

Dozens gathered on the steps of the Utah State Capitol in the 20-degree weather Saturday night to remember Alex Pretti, the man who was killed.

The group did this through songs, chants, and lighting candles.

“We're in Utah, we know it's cold, but in Minnesota, it's a whole lot colder, and so in solidarity for the heartbreak and loss in Minnesota, we're here to stand with them, for them, and fight with them,” said Mitchell Vice, who participated in the vigil.

During the vigil, the group encouraged each other to become delegates, get involved in their community and continue to protest to make a difference.

"The message is we're not afraid. We're sad, we're angry, but we're hopeful,” Vice said. "We will continue to protest, we will continue to organize, we will continue to vote, we will run for office, and we will make a stand whenever necessary.”

There will be another "emergency" "ICE Out” protest on Sunday at the Wallace Federal Building at 3 p.m.