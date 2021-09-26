Watch
Utah's Aaron Lowe killed in Sugar House shooting

University of Utah
Posted at 9:55 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 12:53:53-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Tragedy struck the University of Utah football program early Sunday after football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party in Salt Lake City.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Broadmoor Street just after midnight. One other person was shot and is in critical condition.

Lowe's death was confirmed in a tweet by Gov. Spencer Cox.

What makes the shooting more tragic is that Lowe is the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the Utes running back who died in 2020 of a gun shot wound while at home in Texas. Prior to the season, Lowe had changed his jersey number to Jordan's #22 in honor of his friend.

Like Jordan, Lowe, a sophomore cornerback, was also from Texas and saw action in the first three games of the season, but did not register a tackle in Saturday's home win against Washington State. Lowe played in just five games in the 2020 season.

A handful of players reacted to the news of Lowe's death. Including Utes quarterback Cameron Rising, and former Utes, now NFL players, Zack Moss and Jaylon Johnson.

