Utah's best beards ready to compete for top honors

TOOELE, Utah — Utah's best beards are returning to the spotlight this weekend for the third edition of the vaunted Iron Beard Competition.

"We just kind of wanted to create a competition that brought people together but also was something that was fun and competitive as well," said competition founder and Black Cat Barber Co. owner Kevin Clement.

Despite his own lack of a beard, Clement knows a thing or two about what it takes to be an Iron Beard winner.

"It takes more than just having a long beard," he said, "it takes fullness, it takes shape."

The first-ever Iron Beard champ, Scott Johnson, has it all. He started his beard journey during the pandemic when Black Cat Barber Co. was closed.

"Between my kids and my grandkids, they're like it's pretty gray let's let it grow out and see what happens around Christmastime," Johnson recalled. "So I let it grow."

Johnson's favorite part of the competition is the comradery between the contestants.

"You get a room full of us together and it's a great time," he said.

"It's intense honestly, there's a lot of guys that will show up with facial hair and all you're doing is just eyeballing each other like what are you going to do when you hit that stage," said second edition mild beard category winner, Troy Cahoon.

For participants, the competition isn't just about finding out whose beard has what it takes, it's also about giving back. Every dollar from this year's entry and spectator fees will go to Switchpoint Community Resource Center in Tooele: a non-profit organization that provides resources to those experiencing homelessness.

"I think a lot of people don't realize that starting small is part of the big solution," Clement said. "Caring and helping take care of your local issues ultimately leads to fixing the bigger issues."

Clement invites everyone to participate in the solution this weekend.

"For anybody who is interested in helping in the community please stop by."

The Iron Beard Competition takes place at 5373 North Oswego Road in Erda on Saturday at noon. To register, go to Black Cat Barber Co. this week or register at the event on the morning of the competition.