Utah's congressional delegation, local leaders weigh in on U.S.-Israel strikes in Iran

Prominent political figures, both in Utah and Washington, have begun weighing in on Saturday's mornings airstrikes in Iran.

In a statement sent to FOX 13 News, Senator John Curtis, who's a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says the strikes are part of a targeted effort to "protect the American people."

“For decades, Iran’s regime has acted as a destabilizing force—arming terrorist proxies, mass slaughtering its own people, and pursuing nuclear capabilities with explicit intent to destroy Israel and America," the statement reads in part. "They have targeted and killed Americans abroad and are actively attempting to assassinate Iranians and Americans on U.S. soil, and even the President."

