Arrest made in drive-by shooting incident involving local Muslim leader in Sandy

An arrest has been made days after a local Muslim leader was shot at while driving in Sandy, police announced Saturday.

Abdul Raouf Afridi was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including 12 counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony discharge of a firearm and one count of dangerous discharge of a weapon from a vehicle.

On Monday evening, Imam Shuaib was on his way to pray at the Utah Islamic Center when a vehicle pulled alongside and fired "several times" at Imam Shuaib's vehicle in the area of 700 West 9000 South.

Police spent days searching for the vehicle, which was described as a white Kia Optima, which was located and led to the arrest of Afridi, who police said was known to Imam Shuaib prior to the shooting.

No one, including Imam Shuaib, was injured in the shooting. Following the incident, security was increased at several Islamic locations across northern Utah.

The Sandy Police Department said the investigation into the incident remains active, and they are working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to file formal charges against Afridi.

"We are grateful to all those in the public, media, other law enforcement agencies and those in the Sandy Police Department who worked tirelessly to see the case to this point," the department said in a statement.