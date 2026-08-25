Search continues for missing 71-year-old hiker in Canyonlands National Park

CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The National Park Service is sharing additional information about a missing hiker last seen arriving at a Canyonlands National Park trailhead over a week ago.

Patrick Trier arrived at the Horseshoe Canyon trailhead on August 17 after he was believed to be camping in Goblin Valley State Park or near Moab.

According to the NPS, rangers were alerted to an overdue party on Saturday and found the 71-year-old's Toyota RAV4 at the trailhead the following day.

Multiple agencies have been conducting aerial and ground searches in the area on Tuesday.

"The terrain in the area is rough, and temperatures have been in the high 90s during the day. The Horseshoe Canyon hike is considered strenuous, impacting search efforts," wrote the agency.

Trier is approximately six feet tall and was likely wearing jeans, a blue hat, and carrying a small black and gray backpack.